One dead, two injured after car smashes into NYC outdoor dining area

A man on a motorcycle was killed and two others were injured by a car that lost control and crashed into an outdoor dining area in New York, authorities said Friday.

The vehicle drove into diners at the corner of 35th Street and Ditmars Boulevard in Queens about 7:45 p.m. ET on Thursday, police said. Investigators determined a 60-year-old woman was driving the car before she lost control. The woman fatally struck a man on a motorcycle before smashing into two cars and the wooden outdoor dining structure of Rosatoro restaurant.

Authorities identified the victim as Xing Lin, 37, of Queens, who was pronounced dead after he was taken to a hospital. Another woman, 32, was also struck on the street and taken to the NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst with injuries to both legs, police said. She is stable.

The debris from the impact injured another woman, 32, who was inside the restaurant, according to police. It was unclear what her condition was or how severe her injuries were.

No other injuries were reported.

The names of the driver and people injured were not immediately released by authorities.

Rosatoro Restaurant did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Surveillance video showed the wild moment the car slammed into the outdoor dining area, which sent debris everywhere.

It was unclear what caused the vehicle to lose control, but law enforcement sources told NBC New York that the driver may have suffered a medical emergency.

The woman behind the wheel remained at the scene, according to authorities, but it was unclear if she would face any charges. No arrests have been made as of Friday morning.