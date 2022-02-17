One dead and two injured in dorm room stabbing at Pennsylvania university

An aerial shot shows police outside of Lincoln University in Pennsylvania, where a student was stabbed to death on Wednesday, 16 February, 202 (NBC Philadelphia )

One student is dead and two are injured after a stabbing incident on Wednesday night at a university in Pennsylvania.

The stabbing occurred at Lincoln University around 9.30pm, according to police, who have not yet released the names of the victims or any suspects.

The two students who were injured were taken to a Delaware hospital for treatment and subsequently released.

Police say the violence at Lincoln, a historically Black university, is believed to be an isolated incident, with no danger to the community at large.

“We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred on campus last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” the university said in a statement. “We take the safety of our students seriously and are working with local authorities as there is an ongoing investigation.”

CBS Philadelphia obtained cellphone video believed to capture a fistfight that led up to the stabbings, in which someone can be heard saying, “ He stabbed me .”

The mother of Eric Dickerson, one of the injured students, offered a different account.

She said her son, a senior, was stabbed in the back, side, and arm by the mother of a student involved in a physical altercation.

“This is really heartbreaking,” she told Black Enterprise . “I’m hurt.”

She also added that Mr Dickerson’s best friend, who police have not publicly named, was the one killed in the stabbing.

“He’s gone. He’s gone. I loved that boy,” Ms Dickerson said of the friend, who had gone on multiple trips to different countries with Eric.

The mother plans to file a lawsuit against Lincoln University, alleging its public safety protocols failed and led to the violence on campus.

The Chester County District Attorney was expected to address the media on Thursday evening.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Chester County Detective John DiBattista at 610-344-6824 or Lincoln University Public Safety at 484-365-7211.