One dead, two injured in early morning shooting in Anderson

One man is dead after a shooting early Sunday in Anderson, Indiana.

The Anderson Police Department responded to a report of a shooting around 3:30 a.m. near the intersection of 16th Street and Madison Avenue, according to a news release.

Officers found three victims who were taken to local hospitals. One died on arrival. The other two are still hospitalized.

The deceased's name is being withheld pending notification of relatives.

The shooting came three hours after another occurred in the same area, in which police reported finding two gunshot victims.

Medics transported those victims to local hospitals, where they remain in stable condition.

Anderson Police Department spokesman Caleb McKnight said the shootings are being investigated as separate incidents.

If you have information about the shootings, contact Detective Trent Chamberlin with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6746 or Crime Stoppers at 765-349-8310.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man killed, two others injured after shooting in Anderson, police said