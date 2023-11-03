One dead and two injured after fleeing the scene of a burglary in Peoria

PEORIA – One person is dead and two were hospitalized after a burglary in Peoria ended with a crash in Tazewell County.

The incident began when Peoria police officers responded to a business burglary alarm in the 7700 block of N. Crestline Drive at 2:36 a.m. Nov. 3. Officers saw evidence of forced entry, then saw three suspects attempting to break into a neighboring business.

The suspects fled the scene and crossed into Tazewell County where the vehicle crashed on Cruger Road. Two of the suspects were transported to the hospital, and one was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner. The case is being investigated by Illinois State Police.

Anyone with information can contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.

