One dead, two injured in Friday shooting

Mar. 21—A Wilshire Heights man will make his first appearance in General Sessions Court on Thursday to face charges of fatally shooting of one person and serious wounding two others in an incident late last week in Fairfield Glade.

Cumberland County Sheriff Casey Cox confirmed Tony Davenport, 57, is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal possession of a firearm related to the incident Friday afternoon on Grouse Court.

Davenport was formally charged around 10:15 p.m. Friday.

Bond was set at $2.52 million.

A TBI press release also confirmed the identity of the suspect charged and went on to identify Jacob Lewis, 24, was the person dead at the scene.

Identity of the two who suffered gunshot wounds and are continuing to be treated at a regional trauma center has not been released.

Davenport surrendered to authorities at a King Arthur Court residence — just blocks away from the scene of the shootings — as members of the Crossville/Cumberland County SWAT team approached the residence.

He was taken into custody without incident but was taken to Cumberland Medical Center's emergency room for treatment of a facial injury around his eye.

That injury, Cox said, was suffered during the fracas that occurred on Grouse Court the night before and had gone untreated until Davenport was taken into custody.

Fairfield Glade Police Chief Mike Williams issued a release Friday morning that stated police and sheriff's deputies responded to a Grouse Court residence around 9:55 p.m. Thursday on a report someone was trying to force entry into a residence.

The intruder had fled before officers arrived on the scene.

"It was determined that one resident sustained a minor injury and a firearm was recovered from the scene that possibly belonged to the suspect," Williams said.

The police chief added that injury was not the result of a discharge of the weapon.

Late Friday morning police were called back to the Grouse Court residence on a report of multiple people suffering gunshot wounds and found one person dead and two seriously injured.

Because of storms in the area, the wounded could not be airlifted to a regional trauma center.

They were rushed to CMC, where they were treated before being taken by ground ambulance to The University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville where both underwent surgery.

As of late Monday morning, their conditions were not known.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the 13th Judicial District Attorney General's Office, Cumberland County Sheriffs Office, Medical Examiner's Office and Fairfield Glade Police remained on the scene throughout Friday gathering evidence until after dark.

