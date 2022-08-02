One dead, two injured in Hartford shooting on Winter Street

A young Hartford man was killed and two were injured in a shooting on Winter Street in Hartford late Monday night, according to police.

Police were called to the area of Brook Street and Winter Street just before 11 p.m. Monday for two ShotSpotter activations. They responded to the area and found two victims of gunfire near 13 Winter St., they said.

One of the victims, a 23-year-old man, was unresponsive and police attempted life-saving measures until medical services arrived to transport him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead in the hospital, police said.

The victim was identified by police as Brian Evans of Hartford.

The other victim, a man in his 30s, was also transported to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.

A third victim, a man in his 20s, arrived at a local hospital while police were on the scene. He is listed as in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation as a homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department through its tip line at 860-722-8477.