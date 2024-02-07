One dead, two injured in head-on collision in northern York County: coroner and police

A 44-year-old woman died and two others were injured Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash in northern York County, according to the York County Coroner's Office and Fairview Township Police.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, the coroner's office said in a news release.

The crash happened around 5:47 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lewisberry Road, police said.

The woman's car and a sport utility vehicle were involved in a head-on collision, the coroner and police said. One of the vehicles crossed the double yellow line before impact.

Another vehicle swerved and missed a collision with the woman's car just before the wreck occurred, the coroner's release states.

The woman who died was ejected from her vehicle. She was not wearing a seatbelt, the coroner's office said.

Lewisberry Road was shut down for several hours as police investigated.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

No autopsy will be done but routine toxicology was done, the coroner's office said.

Third fatal crash in one day in York and Adams counties

The wreck in Fairview Township marked the third fatal crash on Tuesday in York and Adams counties.

A 36-year-old man died early Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Shrewsbury Township, according to the coroner's office. State police are investigating.

A 25-year-old man from North Carolina died Tuesday morning in a crash involving a tractor-trailer along Route 30 in Straban Township, Adams County.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: One dead, two injured in head-on crash in Fairview Township: coroner, police