One person was killed and two others injured in a home invasion shooting Tuesday evening in Fayetteville, police said.

The incident was reported at 8:39 p.m. in the 200 block of Alphin Street off Cedar Creek and Sapona roads, according to a news release from the Fayetteville Police Department.

The two injured individuals were taken to a local hospital prior to the arrival of officers, the release said. The fatally wounded person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The names of those involved and further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective T. Kiger at 910-705-6527 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

Patrol cars line up outside a home on Alphin Street where one person was killed and two others injured in a home invasion shooting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

More: Infant shot, adults killed in Bunce Road shooting Tuesday evening

This is the third consecutive homicide investigation in the city in which multiple people were shot. On March 26, one person was killed and two others shot in the 200 block of Gertrude Street and on April 2, one person was killed and four others shot at a hookah lounge on Yadkin Road.

Tuesday night's fatal shooting also makes at least three consecutive years in which individuals were killed during home invasions. In 2021, an intruder and the homeowner were killed and a girl injured when someone inside a Milton Street home exchanged gunfire with the assailants; and in October, two intruders were shot and killed in a home invasion on Brookstone Lane. Last year, an intruder was killed in June at a Southshield Drive home.

F.T. Norton can be reached at fnorton@fayobserver.com.

More: 'I'm not leaving you': 911 calls reveal chaos after Fayetteville hookah lounge shooting

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: One dead, two injured in home invasion shooting in Fayetteville