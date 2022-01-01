One dead, two injured, including a 9-year-old boy, following three separate shootings during the early morning hours of New Year's Day

Milwaukee opened the new year with more gun violence, prompting a response from Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

A 9-year-old boy was shot and a 40-year-old man was killed in separate incidents on the city's north side during the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

Further, a 33-year-old woman was shot downtown Saturday morning.

According to Milwaukee police, around 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of N. Sherman Blvd., a 9-year-old boy was shot and taken to a hospital, where he is expected to survive. Police say a suspect has been identified.

Around 1:15 a.m. in the 2800 block of North 20th Street, a 40-year-old man was shot and killed following an argument, according to police. Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information on either shooting is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Later Saturday morning, a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot by a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, according to police. The shooting happened around 7 a.m. in the 100 block of West Wisconsin Avenue. The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. The man was arrested.

Milwaukee ended 2021 with a record-breaking 197 homicides, according to the Milwaukee police crime dashboard and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Opening the new year with gun violence prompted Acting Mayor Cavalier Johnson to release a statement:

Cavalier Johnson, right, embraces Police Chief Jeffrey Norman after being sworn in as Milwaukee’s acting mayor during a ceremony last month at Bay View High School in Milwaukee.

“We have started the New Year with an unacceptable continuation of the gun violence that marred 2021. ... This ongoing turmoil must end. Milwaukee cannot sustain this continued level of violence," said Johnson.

“In the near future, I will finalize Milwaukee’s new public safety and violence reduction plan. It will include prevention, intervention, and accountability for those perpetuating violence. There is no higher priority for my administration than reducing violence. We can — and we must — break this cycle and return peace to our neighborhoods that have endured this scourge.”

Story continues

Contact Drake Bentley at (414) 391-5647 or DBentley1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DrakeBentleyMJS.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: One killed, two injured, including a 9-year-old boy, in three Milwaukee shootings