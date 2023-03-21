One dead, two injured after Jeffersonville shooting

Mar. 20—JEFFERSONVILLE — One person is dead and two others are injured after a Jeffersonville shooting that occurred Sunday night.

Jeffersonville Police said Monday evening that police were called to the 700 block of Mechanic Street and Veronica Place on March 19 for a report of multiple shots fired.

Police said they located three people who had been shot at the scene.

Two of those people were taken to the hospital for treatment and one person was determined to be dead at the scene.

"All individuals who perpetrated acts of violence were accounted for and were interviewed by police," JPD said in a news release.

One person was arrested during the initial investigation and is charged with battery and disorderly conduct.

Police said they determined the attack was focused and involved people who knew each other.

"This case appears to be an isolated and directed event, therefore, there is no safety concern identified for the public," JPD said.

Several law enforcement agencies aided in the investigation of this shooting.

Any person with information should contact Jeffersonville Police Detective Division 812-283-6633.