One dead, two injured in Kansas City, Kansas, crash involving ATV and SUV

Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are investigating a crash between an ATV and an SUV Wednesday night that killed a man, according to a police spokeswoman.

Officers responded to the collision around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Shawnee Drive, Kansas City, Kansas Police Department spokeswoman Nancy Chartrand said in a news release.

Police found the man who was driving the ATV dead at the scene. A woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries that were not life-threatening. The man driving the SUV suffered minor injuries.

KCKPD’s traffic division is investigating the incident. Anyone with is asked to call the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).