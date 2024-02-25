One dead, two injured in Lewiston crash
One person is dead and two others are injured following a motor vehicle accident in Lewiston early Sunday morning.
General Motors Co.’s Cruise autonomous driving unit is nearing the resumption of robotaxi testing in the coming weeks, with Houston and Dallas emerging as potential locations, following the grounding of its fleet last year.
Bellinger has agreed to return to the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million deal.
If you have an old vehicle or a low-quality backup camera, then consider upgrading. These aftermarket cameras can offer clear video and other features.
The U.S. Energy Department has given preliminary approval for nearly $710 million in loans to electric vehicle technology manufacturing ventures, including an electronics component plant in Bay City, Michigan.
One of golf's great what-if stories, Anthony Kim will reportedly make his return to the game at a LIV Golf event.
The price for a flawless complexion doesn't have to be high — not even for celebs.
"When are we going to ban court stormings?" Duke head coach Jon Scheyer asked after the loss.
Visual presentation of the 2024 primary election schedule, results in each state and the latest delegate counts for each candidate.
A 1994 Rover 620 Si saloon, mechanical twin to the fifth-generation Honda Accord, found in an English wrecking yard.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved — and overdue — time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Miranda Bogen is the founding director of the Center of Democracy and Technology's AI Governance Lab, where she works to help create solutions that can effectively regulate and govern AI systems. My early work exploring the intersection of AI and civil rights reinforced for me that AI systems are far more than technical artifacts; they are systems that both shape and are shaped by their interaction with people, bureaucracies, and policies.
If you have a car, then you need to protect it from theft. Consider getting one of these anti-theft devices that deter thieves and track your car.
If you want a comfier night's sleep without splurging on a new mattress, try this under-$50 Target mattress pad.
A slew of new electric cars are coming in 2024 and 2025. Here are 20 that have us looking forward to their imminent release.
With a trolley cart nicknamed "Bubba," one man is walking barefoot from L.A. to NYC.
LeBron James hasn't played for the Lakers since Feb. 13 vs. the Pistons.
A 1963 Triumph TR3 sports car, found in a Colorado wrecking yard.
Over 6,000 shoppers love this space-saver for soda, seltzer, and more — and they say it makes a handy pantry accessory as well.
Given all that, it’s likely few are too surprised that Humane’s upcoming Ai Pin has been pushed back a bit, from March to “mid-April,” per a new video from the Bay Area startup’s Head of Media, Sam Sheffer. If Humane keeps to that time frame, “priority access” customers will begin to receive the unit at some point in mid-April. The Ai Pin was finally unveiled at an event in San Francisco back in early November, where we were able to spend a little controlled hands-on time with the wearable.
Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student has died a day after being physically assaulted by a group of students. LGBTQ+ advocates point to a 'cycle of hate' in school and legislation
The biggest news stories this morning: ‘Nanosphere’ paint could reduce a plane’s CO2 emissions, Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth review, Framework's new sub-$500 modular laptop has no RAM, storage or OS.