One dead, two injured in St. Petersburg shooting

Tony Marrero, Tampa Bay Times
·1 min read

ST. PETERSBURG — A woman was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting late Sunday, police said.

The shooting happened in the area of Wildwood Park, which is located at 1000 28th St. S, according to St. Petersburg police. All three victims were dropped off at local hospitals.

One woman died and a second person was listed in critical condition. The third victim had injuries that police said were not life threatening.

A news release issued by police at 12:45 a.m. did not say what time the shooting happened. Police said more details would be released later Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check tampabay.com for updates.

