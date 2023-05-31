One dead, two injured in Sunday shooting in Lumberton

May 30—LUMBERTON — Two people arriving at UNC Health Southeastern with gunshot wounds on Sunday sparked an investigation into a homicide.

At about 2:55 a.m. Sunday, an officer already at the hospital responded was able to begin gathering information on the shooting.

"While gathering the information about how the two individuals got shot, the officer was told there was another person who was shot at a residence on Nevada Street," according to a prepared statement released by the Lumberton Police Department.

According police, additional officers were dispatched to a home in the 2000 block of Nevada Street, where they found a third individual who had been shot.

James Edward Blount Jr., 43, of 2131 Nevada St., was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Nicholes Leggett, 43, of 202 S Manila St., Fairmont, was transferred to a local hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds, according to police.

Marcus Alford, 35, of 204 Laurel Court, Lumberton was transferred to a local hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds, police stated.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Yvette Pitts at (910) 671-3845.