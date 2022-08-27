One dead, two injured in Tampa shooting early Saturday

Jack Evans, Tampa Bay Times
An early morning shooting near Ybor City left one person dead and two hospitalized with apparently non-life-threatening injuries, Tampa police said Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests have been announced in the shooting, which took place at about 1:20 a.m. on the 1500 block of N Nebraska Ave, according to the Tampa Police Department. Police have not named the victim who was killed, a man in his mid-40s. The two people hospitalized were both men, one in his mid-20s and the other in his late 30s.

Police closed the block on Nebraska, between 3rd Avenue and Estelle Street, for several hours Saturday morning, they said. That area includes a bar called the Vibe Lounge and the Robert W. Saunders Sr. Public Library.

