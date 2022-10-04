One dead, two injured after weekend shooting in Clay County

Oct. 4—Three people were shot and one was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Clay County.

Dead is Tim Haydon, 52, of Coal City.

Injured were Leah Butters, 54, of Clay City, and Jerick Hayden, 23, of Coal City.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department said dispatch received two 911 calls early Saturday morning, both concerning a shooting incident in the rural southern part of the county.

About 1:50 a.m., Butters said she she'd been shot by her boyfriend. Deputies and first responders who arrived began life-saving measures for multiple gunshot wounds, and she was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital where she listed in critical condition.

Not long after the first call, another 911 call concerned two men who had been shot and were driving to the hospital but met up with an ambulance at the Pilot Gas Station on Indiana 59. Paramedics treated the two, but one, Tim Haydon, died from his wounds.

His son, Jerick Hayden, was treated and taken to a Terre Haute hospital.

Although the investigation is ongoing, deputies believe damaged personal property earlier in the evening led to the incident. Three armed men went to Ms. Butters home to confront her on the damage, and in the ensuing altercation, multiple people fired several shots.

No one had been arrested Tuesday and the investigation continues.