One is dead after two men were shot in Roosevelt neighborhood

One of the two men who was shot early Sunday, Oct. 16, in Bellingham’s Roosevelt neighborhood, is dead, according to the Bellingham Police Department incident log.

The unidentified man died at the hospital, according to the log. The Bellingham Herald has reached out for more information about the incident.

The other shooting victim sustained life-threatening injuries, according to an earlier news release.

The two men were 31 and 28 years old.

A man called 911 from the 2300 block of Valencia to report he had been shot and needed help, according to earlier reporting in The Bellingham Herald. Officers were helping him, according to a news release, when St. Joseph hospital called to report a man with gunshot wounds had been dropped off at the Emergency Department.

“No motive is known, and there is no threat to the public at this time,” Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy wrote in a news release Sunday.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to use the tip line at www.cob.org/tips or call 360-776-8611.