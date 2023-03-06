One dead, two others critically injured at concert at Main Street Armory. What we know now

One woman is dead and two others critically injured following a concert at the Main Street Armory in Rochester.

Rochester police say three adults were taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial Hospital, where one of them, a 33-year-old woman, was pronounced dead. The other two victims are currently listed in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Six additional concert goers were dropped off by private vehicle at area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police responded to the Armory about 11 p.m for what was initially reported as shots fired inside the Armory located at 900 East Main St. during a music concert by GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes.

I’m just now hearing about what happened wtf 😢😢😢praying everybody is ok 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) March 6, 2023

However, upon arriving on scene, police said it was determined that none of the injuries sustained by the victims were consistent with a person being shot. At this time, there is no evidence to support a shooting having occurred inside the event, police said.

The injuries appear to be the result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots, police said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

