One dead, two others hurt in drive-by shooting near Liberty Park

Feb. 9—One person was killed and two others hurt in a drive-by shooting Wednesday near Liberty Park in Spokane, police said.

The extent of the other two victims' injuries was unclear late Wednesday. Police are looking for a blue 2004 Honda Odyssey with a Washington license plate of ASH3415 in connection to the shooting. Officers said not to approach the vehicle because the people inside may be armed and dangerous, and to instead call 911.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. on the 1700 block of East Seventh Avenue. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds, including one already dead, and administered aid before medics arrived and took over, Spokane Police Lt. Kurt Reese said.

Raymond Rodriguez, 19, said he and his friends were at an area McDonald's when they got a distressed call from one of the victims, an 18-year-old friend of his.

"He's like, 'I got shot. I got shot,'" Rodriguez said his friend told him.

Rodriguez and his other friends rushed to the scene trying to get more information. He wasn't sure of his friend's condition.

Rodriguez said his friend was inside a car when he called Rodriguez but was unsure if he was inside the car when he got shot. He said he did not know why his friend got shot.

Officers were processing the scene around 9 p.m. and Major Crimes Unit detectives were on their way.

Police ask anyone who has information on the incident and who hasn't already talked to investigators to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.