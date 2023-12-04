One dead, two seriously hurt in Mint Hill crash, MEDIC says

One person has died and two others have been seriously hurt following a crash in Mint Hill, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Highway 51 near Allen Station Road.

MEDIC said one victim died at the scene, while the other two victims are being transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.

A medical helicopter was on the way to the scene, according to MEDIC.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

