One dead, two seriously hurt in Mint Hill crash, MEDIC says
One person has died and two others have been seriously hurt following a crash in Mint Hill, according to MEDIC.
The incident occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Highway 51 near Allen Station Road.
MEDIC said one victim died at the scene, while the other two victims are being transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.
A medical helicopter was on the way to the scene, according to MEDIC.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.
