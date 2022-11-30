One dead, two suspects arrested in Kansas City, Kansas shooting Tuesday, police say

A man was killed and two people were arrested Tuesday afternoon following a shooting at a residence in Kansas City, Kansas, according to police.

Police officers were dispatched around 1 p.m. to the 500 block of North 64th Street on a reported shooting, Nancy Chartrand, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. One gunshot victim was found outside a home there and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Chartrand said.

Two suspects, a man and a woman, were arrested at the shooting scene, Chartrand said. Further information about the killing was not immediately available from police.

The fatal shooting marks Kansas City, Kansas’ 33rd homicide of 2022, according to data maintained by The Star. Last year, the city saw a total of 51 homicides.

Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department’s Major Case Unit were investigating the shooting Tuesday evening.

Police were asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.