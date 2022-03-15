Road rage suspected in fatal two-vehicle collision near Sunland Park Mall in West El Paso

Road rage was a factor in a two-vehicle collision that left one person dead late Saturday night near Sunland Park Mall in West El Paso, police said Monday.

The collision between a pickup and a car occurred shortly after 11:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Sunland Park Drive by South Mesa Hills Drive, according to the city's online public alert and incident notification system.

As of Monday, police had not yet released the name of the passenger who died while riding in a black 2002 Dodge Ram driven by Michael Allen Ransdell, 39, of Northeast El Paso.

The other vehicle was a 1998 silver Nissan Skyline driven by John Michael Adelberg, 23, of Horizon City, police said.

The incident occurred when Adelberg was eastbound on Mesa Hills at the Sunland Park Drive intersection, a police news released stated.

Adelberg saw the Dodge Ram southbound on Sunland Park Drive with its right turn signal blinking, assumed the truck was going to make a right turn onto Mesa Hills and Adelberg then turned onto Sunland Park and into the path of truck, police reported.

Adelberg's car went into the left lane to allow the truck to pass and "a road rage incident occurred," police stated.

The vehicles continued on Sunland Park Drive toward the Interstate 10 entrance when Ransdell allegedly veered his truck into the car, causing the wreck, police said.

Ransdell's passenger died and Ransdell was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said. It was not disclosed if Adelberg was injured. An investigation by the Special Traffic Investigations Unit continues.

The incident is the 15th traffic-related fatality in El Paso this year compared with 11 at this time last year, according to Police Department figures.

