One dead after two-vehicle crash involving dirt bike in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in KCK on Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to Central Ave and I-70 on an accident.

The initial investigation reveals that a vehicle was traveling west on Central Ave when a dirt bike turned onto west Central Ave from the entrance ramp and struck the vehicle.

The driver of the dirt bike was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and has cooperated with the investigation.

This incident is under investigation by the KCKPD Traffic Division. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

