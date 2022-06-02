One dead, two wounded as gunfire erupts at Akron vigil in North Hill neighborhood

Akron Police are investigating a shooting Wednesday evening that left one man dead and two others wounded.

Akron police say gunfire erupted Wednesday evening at an apparent vigil in North Hill.

Authorities say one man is dead and two others were wounded in the 800 block of Wall Street.

Shots rang out around 6 p.m. killing a 30-year-old male whose identity has not been released.

Two others, a 30-year-old male and a 19-year-old male, were wounded and are being treated at Summa Health Akron City Hospital for what authorities say are "non-life-threatening" injuries.

Authorities say shots rang out after a large crowd had gathered for a vigil being held in the neighborhood.

Witnesses told investigators that a suspect or suspects approached the group and opened fire and then fled.

Police say someone in the crowd may have exchanged gunfire with the suspect or suspects who remain at large.

The 30-year-old victim was taken to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center in a private auto where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the male died of the result of multiple gunshot wounds.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and his name is being withheld pending identification and family notification.

The second victim, the 30-year-old male, was found at the scene by responding officers who had to apply a tourniquet until EMS could arrive.

The third victim, the 19 year old, drove himself to City Hospital.

Authorities say dozens of shell casings were found at the scene and at least one home was hit by gunfire.

Police say they are still investigating a possible motive.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip or contact Summit County Crimestoppers, at 330-434-COPS or by texting TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

