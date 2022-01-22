One dead, two wounded in McKnight Street shooting in Galesburg

GALESBURG — A man has died from an apparent gunshot wound, police reported Saturday. Police have not released his identify pending notification of the next of kin.

At 4:20 a.m., the Galesburg Police Department, responded to a 911 call of shots fired at 1517 McKnight Street with multiple victims. On arrival, officers located one male deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

A second male subject was located and was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The second man was transported to OSF St. Mary Medical Center in Galesburg by Galesburg Hospital Ambulance Service. A third female shooting victim was taken to OSF St. Mary Medical Center by private vehicle. Both the male and female victims were later transported to OSF St. Francis in Peoria for further treatment.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Galesburg Police Department and the Illinois State Police. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is encouraged to contact the Galesburg Police Department at (309) 343-9151 or Crime Stoppers (309) 344-0044 or www.galesburgcrimestoppers.com.

The preliminary investigation indicates that all the shooting suspects are currently in custody at this time.

