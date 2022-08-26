One dead, two wounded in Ninth Street shooting

Aug. 26—Falls police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead and two others injured in the 400 block of Ninth Street.

The incident occurred about 1:15 a.m. Friday in the area of Ninth Street and Ferry Avenue. Responding police reportedly found one of the victims who was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center but died of their wounds. Falls police confirmed the death.

City dispatchers later advised police there were two gunshot victims who had showed up at Memorial.

Sheriff's deputies and Park Police also responded to assist Falls police early on with crowd control at the scen