One dead, two wounded in shootout Friday afternoon at Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike

One woman is dead and two men were wounded during a Friday afternoon shootout in the rear parking lot of a restaurant at Fesslers Lane and Elm Hill Pike.

Police charged Dyquan Poole, 19, and a 17-year-old male with criminal homicide and attempted criminal homicide in connection with the shootings.

According to a Metro Nashville Police Department release, gunfire erupted after two vehicles arrived simultaneously and backed in next to each other.

Police responded to a call for shots fired around 3:08 p.m. at 521 Fesslers Lane in Hermitage.

Four guns were recovered from a vehicle, the release said.

A second vehicle involved in the incident fled the scene and became wedged between two at Fesslers Lane and Lebanon Pike. Occupants left the vehicle on foot and were apprehended and are being questioned by police. Another gun was found on the floorboard of the vehicle.

1 woman was fatally shot & 2 men were wounded during a shoot out this afternoon in the back parking lot of a restaurant at Fesslers Lane & Elm Hill Pk. The gunfire erupted after 2 vehicles arrived simultaneously & backed in next to each other. 4 guns recovered from this Infiniti. pic.twitter.com/3A243NLghm — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 9, 2022

