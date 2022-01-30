One dead, two wounded when shots are fired into northeast Charlotte home, CMPD says

One person is dead and two others are wounded after a series of shots were fired into a northeast Charlotte home late Saturday, Jan. 29.

The man who died has been identified as Elante’ Nasir Thompson, 23, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said in a news release.

Investigators say three gunshot victims showed up at area hospitals around the same time Saturday, and are believed to have been struck by gunfire in the 800 block of Woodside Avenue, officials said. Woodside Avenue is a residential area in the Village Heights area off North Davidson Street.

“At around 11:40 pm ... officers responded to reports of a shooting into occupied dwelling (and) located multiple shell casings in the roadway,” CMPD said.

“A short time later officers received a call for service in reference to three gun-shot victims that had arrived at area hospitals. Eastway Division Detectives determined these victims were shot during the (earlier) incident. None of these victims were residents of the home that was shot into.”

Thompson died at a hospital. The other two victims were treated for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Their identities and conditions were not released.

Investigators have not released details on what prompted the gunfire.

“Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective,” police said.

“The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com.”

