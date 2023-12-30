One dead after Ukraine strikes Russia with wave of drones

A Ukrainian airstrike left one person dead on Saturday as a barrage of drones was fired at Russia in response to an attack across Ukraine that killed at least 31 civilians.

The strike on Belgorod, close to the border, left four people injured while air defence systems eliminated a total of 13 missiles over the region.

A further 32 Ukrainian drones were detected over Russia’s Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol, and Kursk regions and destroyed, the country’s defence ministry said.

Russian officials have blamed Kyiv for regular attacks on cities across western Russia since May.

The aftermath of shelling in Urazovo in Russia's Belgorod region - Reuters

The series of attacks followed Russia’s fiercest assault on Ukraine since the first days of the war.

Moscow’s forces launched over 100 missiles and dozens of drones across Ukraine on Friday, an onslaught described by one air force official as the biggest aerial barrage of the war to date.

At least 31 people were killed, 144 people were wounded and an unknown number were buried under rubble, which desecrated a maternity hospital, apartment blocks, and schools.

“Today Russia hit us with almost everything it has in its arsenal,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said following the attacks.

According to estimates by Ukraine’s military, Russia launched 158 missiles and drones on Ukraine, with 114 of these destroyed.

Poland reported that a suspected Russian missile passed through its airspace on Friday morning and renewed its search operation for its remains on Saturday.

“Everything indicates that a Russian missile entered Polish airspace ... It also left,” said General Wieslaw Kukula, chief of the general staff of the Polish armed forces.

The Polish army’s operational command wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that they were working to “definitively confirm that no element of the object remains on Polish territory”.

‘Putin’s goals remain unchanged’

According to the Institute of the Study of War, western analysts believe Russia’s attacks show that “Putin’s maximalist goals in Ukraine remain unchanged” and that he is not “genuinely interested in a ceasefire or any sort of negotiated settlement”.

It added that Russian forces will likely “conduct intensified strikes in the coming days” to coincide with the New Year holiday as they did last year to “degrade Ukrainian morale”.

Heavy fighting is ongoing in eastern Ukraine, with Russian forces recently making confirmed advances in Zaporizhia Oblast.

Ukrainian forces meanwhile are maintaining positions on the east (left) bank of Kherson.

Amid the raging conflict, the UK Ministry of Defence estimated that the average daily number of Russian casualties – those killed and wounded in Ukraine – has risen by almost 300 per day compared to 2022.

It said that the increase “almost certainly reflects the degradation of Russia’s forces” and its transition to “a lower quality, high quantity mass army” since the partial mobilisation of reservists in September 2022.

If casualties continue at the current rate through the next year, by 2025 Russia will have sustained over half a million personnel killed and wounded over three years of war, it added.

This compares to the Soviet Union’s 70,000 casualties in the nine-year Soviet-Afghan War.

