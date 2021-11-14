One dead in Upper Burrell pub shooting

Nov. 14—One person was killed in a shooting at an Upper Burrell tavern Saturday night and a suspect is in custody, police said.

The shooting occurred at the Woodpeckers Pub and Grub at 3500 Seventh Street Road, around 9 p.m., according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

Upper Borough Police Chief Kenneth Pate said that a person is in custody in connection with the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Additional details were not available early Sunday morning.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252, jnapsha@triblive.com or via Twitter .