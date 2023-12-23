One dead after a vehicle crashed into a ravine in western Stanislaus County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal accident Friday night on Del Puerto Canyon Road, just west of Patterson in western Stanislaus County.

Emergency units responded at 9:50 p.m. to a vehicle in a ravine off Del Canyon Road near Diablo Grande Parkway.

According to preliminary information, a person who reported the incident returned to the scene to show units the location of the crash. The vehicle was 50 feet down an embankment.

Additional information was not available from authorities.