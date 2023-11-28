One dead after vehicle rushing to hospital crashes into building, California cops say

One man died when a vehicle possibly rushing to a hospital following a stabbing crashed into a business, California police reported.

Emergency crews responded to a crash into a building at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, the San Francisco Police Department said in a news release.

They found two men, ages 27 and 34, inside with life-threatening stab wounds, police said.

Officers believe the two men had been stabbed earlier and crashed trying to drive to a hospital, police said.

The 27-year-old man died of his injuries at a hospital, police said.

The location is just south of Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, on the eastern edge of the city’s Mission District.

The vehicle crashed into a Walgreens store, the San Francisco Standard reported.

Police ask anyone with information to call 415-575-4444.

First clue to stolen car? The ‘beautifully handwritten’ license plate, CA cops say

Knife found ‘artfully’ hidden in bread loaf at Washington airport checkpoint, feds say

121-year-old statue of Spanish-American War soldier stolen from cemetery. ‘Wickedness’