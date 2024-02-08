Authorities say one person is dead after a Wednesday afternoon crash in Lincoln County.

The crash occurred at 4:08 p.m., according to a release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The release said the driver of a 2005 Ford F-250 was traveling north on I-29 about 6 miles south of Tea when the vehicle left the road, struck guard cables and a guardrail and went airborne before striking an overpass pillar.

The driver, a 39-year-old Brandon man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: One dead after Wednesday crash near Tea