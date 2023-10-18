One dead after Whitehaven gas station shooting, suspects at large

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for a group of suspects after a shooting at a Whitehaven gas station left one man dead on Sunday.

On October 15, around 9:20 p.m., officers say they responded to the 600 block of East Shelby Drive at the Marathon gas station regarding a shooting where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital and later pronounced dead, according to police.

Video surveillance showed the victim arguing with a man who was in a red Dodge Caravan with a faded hood. The male driver reportedly approached the victim and shot him after briefly exchanging words.

(Photo courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

The male driver was referred to as “Jay” by the two females and two other males who were with him.

The suspects left the scene heading eastbound in the red Dodge Caravan.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

