One dead in Windham Twp. shooting in Portage County after police arrive to handle dispute

One person died Saturday after being shot when police responded to a dispute between neighbors in a tiny Portage County community.

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski said in a news release that officers from the Sheriff’s Office and Garrettsville Police Department responded to a call about the dispute about 9:30 a.m.

While en route to the Windham Township address in the 8000 block of Werger Road, the call was updated to inform police that one of the subjects had a firearm.

Once officers arrived at the scene and began to investigate, shots were fired. Zuchowski did not specify who fired the shots, how many shots were fired, whether shots were fired from more than one person or where they were fired, but one of the subjects was hit.

The sheriff told Channel 8 news that the incident began with a call for a neighbor domestic dispute and a female suspect had died. Several commenters on a social media post said the woman was older — perhaps in her 50s or 60s — but that could not be immediately confirmed.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, where she was declared dead. The officer from the Sheriff’s Office and the officer from the Garrettsville Police Department were not injured in the incident.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was contacted to handle the officer-involved shooting investigation, the sheriff said.

The sheriff said details about the shooting will remain vague due to the ongoing investigation and until all family members are notified.

Zuchowski could not be reached immediately for comment.

