One dead, woman stabbed amid suspected arson at home in Monroe County near High Falls

A person died Monday morning after a woman reported a stabbing at a house near High Falls and someone inside set fire to the house, officials said.

Deputies received a call about a woman stabbed at about 7 a.m. at a house on Charles Place in northern Monroe County Monday, according to the Monroe sheriff’s office.

Deputies found the house ablaze when they arrived, as the person inside had apparently set the fire intentionally, the sheriff’s office said. After the fire department put out the flames, deputies found a person inside dead and the woman who was stabbed with minor injuries.

Emergency services took the woman to a Macon hospital for her injuries.

It was unclear in the statement whether the person that died in the fire was a man or woman, or whether they stabbed the injured woman. The fire was still under investigation Monday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

This is a developing story. The Telegraph will add more details when they become available.