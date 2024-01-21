One dead in wrong-way crash after driver enters 600 South off-ramp in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A female driver was killed in a head-on, wrong-way crash in Salt Lake City early Sunday morning, according to the Utah Dept. of Public Safety.

At around 4:15 a.m. on Jan. 21, a red Mazda 3 sedan entered the 600 South off-ramp in Salt Lake City heading the wrong way, officials said.

At the same time, a black Chevrolet Suburban was reportedly driving on the Eastbound I-80 ramp to Southbound I-15.

The Mazda crashed head-on with the Suburban, killing the female driver of the Mazda, officials said.

The victim was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt during the crash.

The driver of the Suburban was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The I-80 Eastbound to I-15 Southbound ramp was reportedly closed until around 8 a.m.

No further information is available at this time.

