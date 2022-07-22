One deadly week in Charlotte: What we know about the 7 homicide victims

Seven people were killed in Charlotte over a seven-day period that began July 13, one week in a year that’s become more violent than the last.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police last week reported a 3% increase in violent crime and 4.3% overall for the first half of 2022, compared with the same period last year.

There have been 63 homicides this year, according to a Charlotte Observer database.

The seven-day period ending July 19 also is among the city’s deadliest this year with seven homicides, tied with Memorial Day week.

Each victim had a family, a job, and in some cases, children. Not everything is known about them. Among those killed were a 22-year-old known as a good uncle, and a father of six.

Here’s what The Charlotte Observer has learned about some of them. If you have information about any of the homicide victims in 2022, please email Kallie Cox at kcox@charlotteobserver.com:

▪ Karen Baker: To Cortney Eckhoff, her aunt was an amazing woman who inspired people. “My mom was one in a million,” said Will McClure, one of Baker’s four children. She also had three grandchildren. Baker, 48, was shot and killed during a robbery in the University City area on July 13. She was 48.

Karen Baker, shown in an undated photo with her grandchildren, was 48 when she was killed on July 13, 2022.

▪ Jeremiah Wesley Brice: He studied at West Mecklenburg High School before attending UNC Charlotte, according to his Facebook page. Brice was found unresponsive after receiving a call for a welfare check in northwest Charlotte on July 14. He was 23.

▪ Lamar Kyle Weathers: He was found dead with gunshot wounds in north Charlotte on July 16. Weathers was 38.

▪ Tashon Malyk Mock: His sister, Domonique Dulin, remembers Mock as “the class clown,” and a helpful uncle to her three children. Mock was shot and killed at a gas station in the University City area on July 16. Mock was 22.

Police found Tashon Mock shot at a gas station in the University City area on July 16.

▪ Montereo Lamar Adams: He was the father of six children, according to the National Gun Violence Memorial. “He was silly, caring, loving and always put others be(fore) himself. His kids was his world,” an anonymous person wrote on Adams’ memorial wall. Adams was 29 when he was shot and killed in southeast Charlotte on July 17.

▪ Johnny Tramir Green: Family and friends on Facebook and the National Gun Violence Memorial called him Dweedle. Green died in a shooting in southeast Charlotte on July 17. He was 23.

▪ Gary Randolph: He was a local artist who would draw portraits for cash, a neighbor told The Charlotte Observer. One woman told WSOC the victim was a community activist and was liked in the community. Randolph died in a shooting on Reid Avenue on July 19. He was 48.

Anyone with information about these homicides should call CMPD at 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

If you or someone you know has been impacted by gun violence, please reach out to the Observer at kcox@charlotteobserver.com.