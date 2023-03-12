The one-year decline in earnings for Yum China Holdings NYSE:YUMC) isn't encouraging, but shareholders are still up 58% over that period

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) share price is up 57% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 9.9% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Also impressive, the stock is up 41% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

In light of the stock dropping 5.4% in the past week, we want to investigate the longer term story, and see if fundamentals have been the driver of the company's positive one-year return.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year, Yum China Holdings actually saw its earnings per share drop 55%.

This means it's unlikely the market is judging the company based on earnings growth. Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We doubt the modest 0.9% dividend yield is doing much to support the share price. Revenue was pretty stable on last year, so deeper research might be needed to explain the share price rise.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Yum China Holdings is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Yum China Holdings will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Yum China Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 58% over one year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 8% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Yum China Holdings .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

