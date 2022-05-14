One defendant in Longmont theft case takes plea deal

May 13—One of the defendants in a Longmont theft case took a plea deal in his case Friday.

Savuth Yin, 27, pleaded guilty Friday in Boulder District Court to attempted theft and possession of a defaced firearm.

Yin cold be facing up to 12 years in prison on the theft count and 18 months in jail on the firearms charge. The plea deal did not contain any sentence agreements other than a statement from prosecutors that they would not object to the sentences in both cases being served concurrently.

Yin is now set for a sentencing hearing on July 22.

Yin and his codefendant Yulisa Yin, 24, were arrested after police say they had been forging quitclaim deeds to steal property from a Longmont real estate broker.

The real estate broker, Fred Oelke, 77, was found dead at his home on Sept. 15 after a funeral home received a suspicious call from someone claiming to be a relative of Oelke asking that the business quickly cremate the body.

According to an affidavit, Oelke was a real estate broker who owned a number of properties and was renting them out, including one to the Yins.

Followind Oelke's death, a friend of Oelke's told police it appears that keys and leases to the properties appeared to have been stolen from Oelke's home, along with some vehicle titles.

One of Oelke's renters then told police a man claiming to represent Oelke after his death told her she needed to move out of her house. Several other renters told police they received similar calls.

Police checked county records and found that someone claiming to be named Nathaniel Turner had filed quitclaim deeds between March and August on Oelke's properties, transferring them to an LLC with no money being exchanged.

But police said none of the notaries on the deeds exist. Police also determined the signatures of Oelke and his ex-wife appeared to have been forged by the same person, as the signatures were "almost identical." Oelke's ex-wife said she never signed any deeds, and police said Oelke's signature from other documents did not match the ones used on the deeds.

In total, police believe there were 14 forged deeds transferring an estimated $2.875 million in property to the LLC.

Police found the LLC had only been established after Oelke had died, and police were able to trace it to the address of the Yins, who declined to talk to police when a warrant was executed at their residence on Nov. 10.

Police also found paperwork indicating the Yins were being sued by Oelke's estate, with a complaint being filed on Nov. 3. Court records show the case in question lists Nathaniel Turner as the only defendant in that suit.

According to the affidavit, police also discovered Yulisa Yin received her associate level real estate license on Sept. 23.

Oelke's death is still under investigation by the Boulder County Coroner's Office, but his death was called "suspicious" and the Yins at one point had been named as suspects in court documents filed by the Boulder County District Attorney's Office.

Yulissa Yin also appeared in court on Friday, but attorneys said her case was "on a different track" and she was set for another arraignment hearing on July 1.