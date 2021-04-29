One deputy dead, another wounded in North Carolina standoff

Wilson Wong
·1 min read

An hourslong standoff in North Carolina left one deputy dead and another wounded, officials said Wednesday.

The standoff in Boone, about 102 miles northwest of Charlotte, ended around midnight after a barricaded person in a home died, NBC affiliate WXII reported. It was not immediately clear how the person died.

Officers responded to a welfare check about 9:45 a.m. ET in the 500 block on Hardaman Circle after the homeowner didn't show up to work or answer any calls, according to the Watauga County Sheriff's Office, WXII reported. After identifying all of the vehicles on the property, authorities said the deputies entered the home.

Two of the deputies were then shot by a person inside the home, the sheriff's office said.

Sgt. Chris Ward died after he was taken to Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, authorities said. The second deputy, Logan Fox, was still on the scene. His condition was not immediately clear.

No other injuries were reported.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman said in a statement. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”

The Watauga Sheriff's Office said the barricaded suspect periodically opened fire at the officers.

During the 14-hour standoff, law enforcement encircled the house, and nearby residents were evacuated.

Recommended Stories

  • Sheriff’s deputy killed in 13-hour standoff in North Carolina, officials say

    Deputies had been conducting a welfare check at a home.

  • Deputy killed, another wounded in North Carolina standoff; suspected shooter barricaded in home

    A North Carolina sheriff’s deputy has died and another has been wounded in a shooting that prompted a daylong standoff.

  • 'Like a mass killing': Death and despair as India runs out of space to cremate victims

    “People die in front of our eyes every day. These are people who should have been saved,” said a volunteer with a group that offers cremations to the poor.

  • Severe Thunderstorm Brings Hail and Flashes of Lightning to San Antonio

    A severe thunderstorm brought hail and lightning to San Antonio, Texas, on April 28.The National Weather Service warned of large hail hitting the area in a severe thunderstorm warning for the city. A tornado warning was also issued by the weather bureau.This video posted by Danny Ramirez shows the thunder, lightning flashes and hail hitting San Antonio. Credit: Danny Ramirez via Storyful

  • 'Fox & Friends' Argues Against Free College: 'There's Something Called A Scholarship'

    Co-host Ainsley Earhardt lambasted President Joe Biden's idea of free community college for millions.

  • Andrew Brown Jr. family autopsy shows he was shot 5 times, once in back of head

    Attorneys for the Brown family announced the results of an independent autopsy Tuesday, nearly a week after the 42-year-old Black man was killed in a police shooting.

  • Heathrow Airport: Home Office must 'get a grip' on border delays

    Boss of Heathrow Airport warns border control may not be ready for the easing of air travel next month.

  • Pope aims to cut down on corruption among Vatican managers

    A new law published Thursday also contains a prohibition that, if broadly applied, would amount to a revolution in curial culture: It prohibits any Vatican employee from receiving work-related gifts with a value of over 40 euros ($48). While “work-related” will likely be open to some interpretation, the prohibition is clearly aimed at cutting down on the sometimes lavish gifts that Vatican officials are accustomed to receiving from wealthy benefactors, friends and fellow clerics. The pope's crackdown comes as Vatican prosecutors are nearly two years into a corruption investigation involving the Vatican’s investment in a London real estate venture.

  • What We Know About the Killing of Brown in North Carolina

    The killing of a 42-year-old Black man in coastal North Carolina by sheriff’s deputies is being scrutinized by state and federal authorities, and Gov. Roy Cooper has called for a special prosecutor to take over the case from a local district attorney. Last week’s fatal shooting of the man, Andrew Brown Jr., while he was apparently driving away from deputies who were trying to execute drug-related search and arrest warrants, is drawing a lot of attention, coming so soon after the shooting deaths of Adam Toledo, 13, in Chicago and Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, in Columbus, Ohio. Anger and frustration are mounting as Brown’s family, backed by public officials, seeks the release of the body-camera footage of his final moments, and as the names of the officers involved have not been released. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Here’s what we know about Brown's death: What happened? Just before 8:30 a.m. on April 21, deputies with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, dressed in tactical gear, drove down a residential street and arrived at a home in Elizabeth City, video footage shows. Moments later, several shots were fired at Brown. (The video was obtained by WAVY, a Virginia-based television station, through a public-records request.) A 20-second snippet of a deputy’s body-camera footage was released to Brown’s family and their lawyer, who called it an “execution.” A private autopsy, paid for by his family, showed that he was hit by five bullets and killed by a shot to the head. The family’s lawyer said Brown was sitting inside his car, hands “firmly on the wheel,” when gunshots were fired. He did not appear to be holding a weapon and was driving away as the police continued shooting. But the local prosecutor said the footage showed that Brown was trying to escape and that his car struck deputies, who then began shooting. Have the police explained why they opened fire? The Pasquotank County sheriff said deputies had been executing an arrest warrant on felony drug charges, but he did not reveal how many deputies were on the scene, how many of them opened fire and how many rounds were fired. The shooting is being investigated by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. The local version of a SWAT team, accompanied by deputies from another agency, was executing the arrest warrant when Brown was shot, the authorities said. Only a small share of officer-involved fatalities occur in these raids. But in a country where 4 in 10 adults have guns in their homes, they are the most combustible, and the police often use major shows of force to take these actions. Brown’s family was told that no drugs or weapons had been retrieved from the property or the car, their lawyer said last week. And their legal team has not yet seen the search warrant that officials say was being executed at the time of the shooting. Why hasn’t the body-camera footage been released? In North Carolina, police body-camera videos can be released to the public only with a judge’s approval. Anyone may request the release of a video, although some stakeholders can object to its release or ask for sections to be blurred, said Frayda Bluestein, a professor of public law and government at the University of North Carolina. The sheriff said he wants body-camera video made public, and the county lawyer has filed a petition for the release of the videos. On Tuesday, Cooper, a Democrat, also called for the video’s release. A group of media outlets, including The New York Times, also petitioned for its release. But a judge Wednesday declined to release the footage, agreeing with a prosecutor to delay its public airing for at least 30 days. Although some body-camera footage is released almost immediately, it’s not unusual for there to be a delay in the release. What happened to the officers involved? In an office with 55 full-time deputies, seven have been placed on paid administrative leave after the shooting. The names of those involved are not publicly known. At Wednesday's hearing, a lawyer for the deputies said the killing was justified. The FBI on Tuesday announced that it was starting a civil rights investigation into the shooting by the agency’s Charlotte field office, which will work with federal prosecutors and the civil rights division of the Justice Department. What has the reaction been in the community? Elizabeth City is a historic town of about 18,000 people in the northeast corner of the state. Its mayor and its police chief are Black, as are 50% of its residents. There have been peaceful demonstrations there since the day of the shooting. Residents have been demanding that body-camera footage be released to the public. On Tuesday, though, officials in Elizabeth City and surrounding Pasquotank County established curfews from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. “I feel like we are targeted,” said Councilman Gabriel Adkins, who was wearing a “Black Lives Matter” shirt while speaking at a City Council meeting last week. “I’m afraid as a Black man walking around in this city, driving my car down the road, trying to make sure that I’m driving the speed limit, trying to make sure that I wear my seat belt, trying to make sure that I do everything right, because I don’t want an officer to get behind me.” What can we expect to happen next? The state bureau of investigation will continue its inquiry, and the findings of an official government autopsy could be publicly released. A funeral for Brown will be held Monday in Elizabeth City, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering the eulogy. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Strong winds, large hail and threat of tornado sweep through North Texas

    North Texas residents posted images and video of a powerful storm that brought strong winds and hail Wednesday night.

  • Biden's ambitious push to expand government was 'deliberately boring,' Ted Cruz complains

    President Biden address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night was "the most ambitious ideological statement made by any Democratic president in decades — couched in language that made it sound as if he wasn't making an ideological argument at all," Politico's John Harris writes. "Though rarely described as gifted orator, Biden's speech was a remarkable performance in part because it didn't soar and largely didn't even try to. In plain-spoken language, he depicted a breathtakingly large agenda as plain common sense." Or as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) groused after the speech, which he appears to have nodded off during, "Biden is deliberately being boring, but the substance of what he is saying is radical." Biden has spent or proposed, in his first 100 days in office, $6 trillion in federal spending, meted out "in drips and drabs," Politico's Playbook reports. "Wednesday night was the first time he detailed it all together in one place and before the largest potential audience that a president gets: an address to Congress," and "that could be a bad thing for him." Unlike during the first year of the past two Democratic presidents, "the GOP has so far been ineffective as an opposition party in the face of this spending onslaught," Politico says, adding: There are a lot of theories about all of this: The pandemic and Donald Trump's own big spending have made it safe for big government; the GOP is divided and in turmoil since the events of Jan. 6 and obsessed with culture wars rather than government spending; an old white guy like Biden is a tough target for the right, anyway, and staying off the tube has made him even more difficult to demonize. But on Wednesday night he was center stage — and so was the size and cost of his proposals. [Politico] Biden knows he has to get things done quickly, but he "simultaneously has the tightest congressional margins and one of the most ambitious agendas," Politico notes. "He's trying to push a rhinoceros through a garden hose. If doing that requires political stealth, then Wednesday night's speech may backfire." Read more at Politico Playbook. More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Giuliani flakes on 'live statement' he announced 23 minutes earlierJimmy Kimmel gently tells MyPillow's Mike Lindell he thinks Lindell's old crack habit made him paranoid

  • Police treating death of Kent PCSO Julia James as murder

    A murder investigation has been launched after a serving female PCSO was found dead in woods in Kent. The body of Julia James, 53, was discovered on Tuesday afternoon on a remote footpath next to Akholt Wood in the Aylesham Road area of Snowdown, near Dover. Kent Police confirmed that Mrs James, a mother of two, was a serving Police Community Support Officer with the force. Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate were called in after the death was thought to be suspicious. Police later confirmed it was being treated as a murder investigation.

  • New Strong Sell Stocks for April 28th

    ATSG, CS, MYFW, IDN, and YY have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on April 28, 2021

  • PGA Championship special exemptions extended to Rickie Fowler, John Catlin

    The PGA of American told NBC Sports that Rickie Fowler and John Catlin will play the 2021 championship at Kiawah on special invites.

  • Redland tenant ran giant illegal dump, cops say, then tried to extort landlord for $100K

    After neighbors called about a steady stream of trash piling up on a five-acre property in rural Redland, the land owner contacted his tenant seeking an explanation.

  • 90 Day Fiancé 's Robert and Anny Expecting Baby No. 2

    90 Day Fiancé duo Robert and Anny have announced they can't wait to meet their "second blessing." Keep scrolling for more details on their pregnancy news!

  • Report: Patriots were among 8 teams inquiring about Deshaun Watson before lawsuits

    It seems the Patriots will look to go another direction.

  • NBA-Rockets' Porter Jr. fined $50,000 for Miami club visit

    Porter visited a Miami club along with teammate Sterling Brown on April 19, in violation of the NBA's rules against attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people and entering bars, lounges and similar establishments. U.S. media reported that Brown, who sustained facial lacerations after being assaulted on his way out of the club, would not be fined.

  • AP PHOTOS: A month of religious holidays, pyres and prayer

    Around the world April was the month when many religions celebrated their most important holidays. Associated Press religion coverage receives support from the Lilly Endowment through The Conversation U.S. The AP is solely responsible for this content.

  • Rockets' Kevin Porter Jr. fined $50,000 for strip club visit

    The NBA has fined Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. $50,000 for violating the league’s health and safety rules by visiting a strip club in Miami last week with teammate Sterling Brown, who was assaulted outside the establishment. The Rockets were in Miami to play the Heat when the visit occurred April 19. The incident report says that there were no witnesses at the scene and club employees said they did not see what happened.