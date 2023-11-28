One Des Moines metro school district is considering a four-day school week

The Saydel school district is asking community members to weigh in on a possible four-day school week.

The district announced in a Nov. 16 Facebook post that officials are exploring the idea and looking for feedback. School would start after the State Fair and end before Memorial Day, and the school day would be extended by about 30 minutes, according to a district flyer about the proposal.

Families can answer a survey about the idea of a four-day school week. The survey asks whether families would prefer not to have school on a Monday, Wednesday or Friday and on non-school days whether they would use district child care services or an activities bus. It also asks whether a four-day week would impact their child's access to meals.

More: Saydel flyer about proposed four-day school week

According to the flyer, benefits could include helping recruit and retain teachers, increase open enrollment, improve the learning environment, boost attendance and give families more time for bonding and scheduling appointments.

Concerns could include access to child care; the impact on food services and free breakfast and lunch for all students; and coordinating student activities. The Eagles Nest child care program would be offered on non-school days, the flyer says.

Saydel has an enrollment of about 1,400 students and covers an area of unincorporated Polk County between Des Moines and Ankeny.

What school districts in Iowa have a four-day week?

Saydel would appear to be the first school district in the Des Moines metro area to have a four-day week if the proposal becomes official.

A handful of districts elsewhere in Iowa have a four-day, including the Cardinal, Mormon Trail and WACO districts. Officials have cited teacher retention, financial concerns, attendance and other factors in making the switch.

Hundreds of school systems in the United States have adopted a four-day week, according to the Associated Press, and the number continues to grow.

Chris Higgins covers the eastern suburbs for the Register. Reach him at chiggins@registermedia.com or 515-423-5146 and follow him on Twitter @chris_higgins_.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Saydel school district considers four-day school week, puts out survey