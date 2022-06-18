One Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) insider upped their stake by 0.4% in the previous year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Deswell Industries, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:DSWL ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Deswell Industries

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Chairman of the Board Hon Pui bought US$158k worth of shares at a price of US$3.90 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than US$3.30 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Hon Pui.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Deswell Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Deswell Industries insiders own 68% of the company, currently worth about US$35m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Deswell Industries Insiders?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Deswell Industries insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Deswell Industries. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Deswell Industries (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

