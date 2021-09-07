One detained following Labor Day shooting in Tupelo

Sep. 6—TUPELO — Tupelo police have detained a man after a Monday afternoon domestic situation escalated into gunfire.

Tupelo police responded to reported shooting at a Nelle Street residence at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 6.

Authorities said the preliminary information is that a domestic dispute escalated. An adult female victim was carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room with serious injuries.

"Around 2 p.m., officers located and detained an adult male suspect while conducting a detailed search of the property on Nelle Street," said police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald.

Police did not release the name or age of the man, who has not been charged.

McDougald said the investigation is in the very early stages and more information will be released when it is appropriate.

william.moore@djournal.com