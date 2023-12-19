One detained after teen shot in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teenage boy is seriously injured after a shooting in Parkway Village Monday evening.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 4800 block of Bridgedale after 6:30 p.m.

The teen was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

Police say a male has been detained but the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

