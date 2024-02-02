How one device is giving police a better look underwater in the VB recovery operation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Unfavorable conditions have stopped divers and equipment operators from going into the ocean and attempting to retrieve the car that drove off the Virginia Beach pier.

The conditions made it hard to get a look underwater.

That’s where Chesapeake Fire Department’s Station 4 ROV, or remotely-operated vehicle, was called in to help.

“It’s basically a little drone that goes underwater,” said Lt. William Helms of the Chesapeake Fire Department. “It has a camera for looking at things.”

This device is outfitted with a claw, sonar and lights. This technology allows the crews on land to gather valuable information.

“We will take the robot out, put it under, go find what we’re looking for, provide that information to the dive team,” Helms said. “… They want to go dive on it and so it makes it safer for them. They’re not having to dive multiple dives to clear out things.”

Chesapeake Fire Department deployed their ROV (remotely operated vehicle) to assess the scene underwater. The ROV couldn't provide clear images or identifying tags. However, it was able to determine that the vehicle was upside-down, rocking with the current. pic.twitter.com/BUWIY1uhGk — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) January 29, 2024

These videos posted on X by the Virginia Beach Police Department show the car sitting on its roof, but it’s really hard to see anything.

“In the ocean or in a river where there is movement, wave action and things like that, it stirs everything up and so the visibility goes down,” Helms said. “The water is moving the object that you’re looking at, and so if the visibility is this far away and that object is moving up and down, I can get the camera that close. You’ll get passing images of it, or the thing will bounce into the robot. And so it’s not as simple as well; there it is, and I can see the entire thing.”

The ROV wasn’t able to get clear pictures or any identifying tags because of the low visibility.

Those conditions are keeping divers from going in and postponing the recovery operations.

Ronnie McLamb isn’t part of this recovery but has years of experience and operates the Pro Scuba Center in North Carolina. He said divers have to be careful in these situations.

“We have to be very concerned about the currents, whatever. It is possible in these instances the vehicle could shift because of these currents… We have to be very cautious in these situations,” he said.

VBPD said there are plans to attempt to get the car out on Friday.

