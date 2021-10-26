One dies after 2 men tumble down staircase during fight in Indiana, officials say

A brawl between two men that led to a fatal tumble down a staircase has been deemed self-defense, Indiana officials said Tuesday.

Indianapolis police were called to the 1700 block of Cholla Terrace, on the north side of the city, the night of Sept. 9, WISH reported.

In the aftermath, investigators determined that 50-year-old Brian Hale chased another man up a flight of stairs and the pair began to fight, according to station WXIN. During the struggle, both men fell and tumbled down the stairs — and Hale never got back up.

First responders transported Hale, who was unconscious, to a hospital, WIBC reported. About two weeks later, on Sept. 25, Hale died from his injuries and the Marion County Coroner’s Office declared his death a homicide.

After reviewing the case, the county prosecutor’s office determined that the man Hale allegedly attacked was only trying to defend himself, and ruled the incident a case of self-defense, WXIN reported.

Officials did not say what may have caused the fight.

