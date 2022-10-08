One dies, 3 hurt in shooting involving youths in Merced. Police are working to ID assailant

One person was killed and three others hurt early Saturday when gunfire broke out near a large group of youths in Merced.

Merced Police Department investigators are still working to identify and find the person who fired the shots, Lt. Joey Perez said late Saturday morning.

Those injured are believed to have non-life threatening wounds, Perez said. The shooting probably occurred about 3:30 a.m., said Perez, who didn’t immediately have the exact time, on the top floor of a parking structure at 19th and M streets.

“There was a large group of younger kids up there,” Perez said. “I don’t know the exact number, but there was a lot. So they’re (police) interviewing lots of people, and people that left. We’re going to try to track down more witnesses that were there.”

Perez said many of those involved are juveniles but some might have been adults, and that police will release more details later. The ages of the person killed and those injured were not shared.

Perez said anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Merced Police Sgt. Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998 or haygoodk@cityofmerced.org.