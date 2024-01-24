One dies, another suffers life-threatening injuries in Lexington County crash, SC cops say

One person was killed and another was hospitalized Tuesday following a late night crash in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 10:30 p.m., said Cpl. David Jones.

A 1991 Ford F-150 pickup truck was driving south on Fish Hatchery Road in the Pelion area, according to Jones. Near the intersection with Patricia Avenue the 33-year-old pickup ran off the right side of the road and the driver overcorrected causing the truck to run across the road and then off the left side, Jones said.

The pickup then flipped over and a passenger died at the scene, according to Jones.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the passenger.

The driver was taken to Prisma Health Richland hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Jones. Further information on the driver’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word if either the driver or passenger were wearing seat belts.

Information about what caused the pickup to originally veer off the road was not available, and the crash continues to be investigated by the Highway Patrol.

Through Jan. 15, 26 people have died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 999 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least three people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 43 deaths reported in the county in 2023, DPS reported.