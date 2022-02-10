One dies from burn injuries after Snow Hill fire

A fatal Wednesday afternoon fire in Snow Hill is under investigation.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office said the fire happened in the 100 block of North Ross Street in Snow Hill. A burn injury and building fire were reported at about 3:38 p.m. after an incident occurred outdoors in the area.

Firefighters and paramedics from the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company arrived on scene and learned the fire happened because of outdoor burning. Officials said the victim died from their injuries.

The victim's name is being withheld pending positive identification by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The Snow Hill Police Department and Worcester County Bureau of Investigation assisted the fire marshal's office. The fire's cause is still under investigation.

